Frontline Heroes Office Celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The Office of Frontline Heroes Office has reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to promoting the values of global human solidarity. This commitment reflects the humanitarian vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose legacy continues to inspire the UAE's leadership and people.

On the occasion of International Human Solidarity Day, observed annually on 20th December, the office highlighted the UAE's pivotal role in advancing humanitarian efforts, strengthening international cooperation, and supporting vulnerable communities.

The office emphasised that Sheikh Zayed's approach, characterised by compassion, generosity, and a deep belief in shared humanity, laid the foundation for the UAE's exemplary contributions to fostering global solidarity.

"The UAE's leadership in humanitarian initiatives, as demonstrated by the 'Chivalrous Knight 3' operation and its ongoing efforts to support and assist Palestinian brothers during the current circumstances, stands as a living testament to the nation's enduring values. These efforts prioritise unity and shared responsibility in implementing relief projects aimed at alleviating the suffering of vulnerable groups and providing them with essential needs," the office stated.

