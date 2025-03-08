Open Menu

Frontline Heroes Office Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 12:32 AM

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) –– Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025, which is held this year under the theme "Rights, Equality, and Empowerment for All Women and Girls," reaffirming its deep commitment to empowering and supporting women across various fields.

Women in the UAE are a fundamental pillar of the frontline, having demonstrated their leadership across different sectors. They have been and continue to be an integral part of the country’s first line of defense, especially in facing challenges.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Emirati women have set an inspiring example of dedication and selflessness, taking the lead in the healthcare sector, medical teams, civil defence , scientific research, and humanitarian efforts. They have also played a crucial role in security and service institutions to ensure the continuity of safe and stable living conditions.

On this special occasion, Frontline Heroes Office honours the sacrifices of all women who have contributed to protecting society and ensuring the safety of its members — whether on the frontlines or in other vital sectors. It also acknowledges their efforts and draws inspiration from their achievements to encourage future generations to continue the journey with confidence and determination.

On this occasion, Frontline Heroes Office reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the status of women, supporting their aspirations, and fostering a culture of empowerment and excellence, ensuring that women's voices remain heard and their roles remain central in shaping a brighter future for all.

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

