UrduPoint.com

Frontline Heroes Office Commends Emirates Red Crescent's Hajj Initiative For 100 Heroes

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) The Frontline Heroes Office (FHO) commended the significant initiative launched by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) to grant 100 Frontline Heroes the opportunity to perform Hajj.

FHO also expressed deep appreciation for the remarkable humanitarian, community, and volunteer efforts within the country.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, thanked H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of ERC, for the continuous efforts made towards recognising the efforts and sacrifices made by the Frontline Heroes.

He said, “We are truly grateful for this initiative, which not only gives back to our Frontline Heroes, but also recognises their exceptional contributions during the pandemic," emphasising that FHO remains fully committed to providing ongoing support and coordination efforts to sustain and strengthen the Frontline Heroes in their noble mission, both now and the future.

