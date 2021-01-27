Frontline Heroes Office invites people to thank frontline heroes on social media

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) The Frontline Heroes Office is calling on people across the nation to use their voices to show appreciation for frontline heroes by sending a personal ‘thank you’ message via their social media channels as part of a national ‘Thank You’ campaign.

UAE nationals and residents are encouraged to record and share a personal video telling these heroes in their own words how their lives continue to be positively impacted by the actions of those on the frontline. Videos can be posted on social media using #OurUAEHeroes and tagging @FrontlineHeroesUAE, and will be shared on the official Frontline Heroes Office channels.

The initiative aims to recognise, celebrate and thank 100,000 frontline heroes who continue to face incredible risk to their personal health and safety and make sacrifices every day to protect the people of the UAE.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of the Frontline Heroes Office, shared his own ‘thank you’ message, "As we enter the second year of battling this pandemic, I would like to thank our frontline heroes that have protected our nation and our people through acts of courage and compassion. We are grateful for your diligent efforts. Without your commitment, it would have not been possible to save so many lives.

You are the true heroes of this nation."

Motivating others to express their gratitude, he added, "Today we request each of you to pause for a moment of reflection. As our frontline heroes are still out there fighting for all of us, we encourage everyone across the UAE to join us in saying thank you. Our objective is to let them know that their acts of bravery will always be remembered and are truly appreciated."

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan emphasised that every single person across the UAE shares a responsibility to help protect frontline heroes by renewing their commitment to responsible behaviour and also by participating in the national vaccination drive.

"With the UAE leading the world in vaccinating our people, there is tremendous optimism that these national heroes can soon return to a more normal life with their families. For that to happen, we need to understand and appreciate the critical role that each of us must play to relieve the pressure on our frontline protectors. That means acting responsibly and strictly adhering to all national safety requirements. This also means getting vaccinated. The only way for us to be safe as a nation is by ensuring that each individual is safe and that we unite together to get our heroes back to their families as quickly as possible," he added.