Frontline Heroes Office to provide expanded medical insurance to underprivileged frontline heroes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) The Frontline Heroes Office announced a new initiative that will provide expanded medical insurance coverage to the nation’s underprivileged frontline heroes and their immediate families, as part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The new "Frontline Heroes Insurance Top-Up Programme" was developed in partnership with the National Health Insurance Company (Daman), the UAE’s leading health insurance specialist, with funding from the office. The initiative will ensure that 10,000 eligible professionals enrolled in the office’s registry will benefit from expanded coverage, with benefits similar to Daman’s "Enhanced Sahtak," a health insurance plan offered to expatriate employees of the Abu Dhabi Government, starting on 1st February.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of the Office, said, "His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed believes that protecting the health and wellbeing of our frontline heroes is the responsibility of the nation. These brave men and women have cared for and protected the health and safety of the people of the UAE throughout this pandemic, and we owe a deep appreciation to them and their families."

The programme was developed in direct response to the results of a survey involving over 8,000 frontline professionals working in healthcare facilities across the UAE and the entities responsible for sanitisation and prevention.

It will also be administered by Daman, which has extensive experience in designing and managing similar insurance expansion programmes for specialised government-funded initiatives.

Daman will work directly with employers to identify and register eligible frontline professionals in the programme, in accordance with a range of criteria established by the office.

The new 12-month top-up programme covers deductibles and co-insurance that are in the existing health insurance plans of beneficiaries, including for consultations and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, those with plans with annual pharmaceutical coverage limits will receive further coverage of up to AED3,000 if they exceed their limits.

Khaled bin Shaiban Almehairi, Chairman of Daman, said, "We are proud to be chosen by the office to work on the programme, which aims to ensure those who place themselves and their families at risk in service to our nation are protected and cared for. Everyone in Daman is incredibly honoured at having the opportunity to appreciate the brave individuals and their families who have prioritised the community of our beloved country. They have spared no effort in their work, and we are committed to doing the same as part of the programme."

Daman established a dedicated frontline heroes customer service team whose members will reach out to qualified frontline professionals, to enrol them in the programme and introduce its expanded benefits. For more information about the programme or to check if they are registered in the office’s database, frontline professionals can directly contact: "Frontline_Heroes@damanhealth.ae."