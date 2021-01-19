UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frontline Heroes Office To Provide Expanded Medical Insurance To Underprivileged Frontline Heroes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Frontline Heroes Office to provide expanded medical insurance to underprivileged frontline heroes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) The Frontline Heroes Office announced a new initiative that will provide expanded medical insurance coverage to the nation’s underprivileged frontline heroes and their immediate families, as part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The new "Frontline Heroes Insurance Top-Up Programme" was developed in partnership with the National Health Insurance Company (Daman), the UAE’s leading health insurance specialist, with funding from the office. The initiative will ensure that 10,000 eligible professionals enrolled in the office’s registry will benefit from expanded coverage, with benefits similar to Daman’s "Enhanced Sahtak," a health insurance plan offered to expatriate employees of the Abu Dhabi Government, starting on 1st February.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of the Office, said, "His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed believes that protecting the health and wellbeing of our frontline heroes is the responsibility of the nation. These brave men and women have cared for and protected the health and safety of the people of the UAE throughout this pandemic, and we owe a deep appreciation to them and their families."

The programme was developed in direct response to the results of a survey involving over 8,000 frontline professionals working in healthcare facilities across the UAE and the entities responsible for sanitisation and prevention.

It will also be administered by Daman, which has extensive experience in designing and managing similar insurance expansion programmes for specialised government-funded initiatives.

Daman will work directly with employers to identify and register eligible frontline professionals in the programme, in accordance with a range of criteria established by the office.

The new 12-month top-up programme covers deductibles and co-insurance that are in the existing health insurance plans of beneficiaries, including for consultations and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, those with plans with annual pharmaceutical coverage limits will receive further coverage of up to AED3,000 if they exceed their limits.

Khaled bin Shaiban Almehairi, Chairman of Daman, said, "We are proud to be chosen by the office to work on the programme, which aims to ensure those who place themselves and their families at risk in service to our nation are protected and cared for. Everyone in Daman is incredibly honoured at having the opportunity to appreciate the brave individuals and their families who have prioritised the community of our beloved country. They have spared no effort in their work, and we are committed to doing the same as part of the programme."

Daman established a dedicated frontline heroes customer service team whose members will reach out to qualified frontline professionals, to enrol them in the programme and introduce its expanded benefits. For more information about the programme or to check if they are registered in the office’s database, frontline professionals can directly contact: "Frontline_Heroes@damanhealth.ae."

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Daman Same February Women From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA&#039;s board meeting

30 minutes ago

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sp ..

31 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

46 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award adds five new languages to ..

1 hour ago

93,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.