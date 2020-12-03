UrduPoint.com
Frontline Workers Reiterate Readiness To Sacrifice Themselves For UAE

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2020) Frontline medical workers of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC, SEHA, reiterated their readiness to sacrifice themselves for the sake of the UAE’s leadership, citizens and residents, to keep everyone safe and in good health.

In their exclusive statements to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the occasion of the country’s 49th National Day, they said that the UAE has provided them with the necessary education and development, as well as decent lives, so they will exert all possible efforts to defend it.

Dr. Ghazaleh Bilal, Executive Medical Director of Al Ain Hospital, expressed her pride at being an Emirati citizen and living in the best place in the world, stressing that the UAE is an advanced country that deserves her sacrifice.

Saud Awadh Al Mansouri, Emergency Operations Centre Officer at SEHA, stressed that the UAE provided him with everything he has wished for, so he is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure its safety while expressed his pride at being an Emirati, stating, "Since the start of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, I have devoted myself to serving the citizens and residents.

"

Dr. Danam Hamad Al Marzouki, Director of the Al Maqta Healthcare Centre and Director of SEHA’s Drive-Through Testing Centre, pointed out that the UAE has provided its citizens with everything they require until they reached the highest levels of advancement, so it is now time for them to pay the country back.

Dr. Khadija Yousef Al Marashdah affirmed that love for the country is instilled in the people’s hearts, so they are willing to sacrifice their lives, adding that she has worked as the Director of the National Testing Centre in Ras Al Khaimah since the start of the pandemic.

Shamsa Ahmed Al Baloushi, Officer at the Main COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Al Ain, expressed her readiness to sacrifice herself for the country and protect the health and safety of the entire community.

Dr. Mohammed Meelad Ismail, Director of the Internal Medicine Institute at Al Ain Hospital, which is a branch of SEHA, thanked Allah Almighty for the fact that he is living and working in the UAE, and congratulated the leadership, government and people on the occasion of the 49th National Day, noting that the UAE is his second home.

