Open Menu

FSC Launches Fujairah Engineering Association

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 01:45 PM

FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2023) The Fujairah Science Club (FSC) has announced the launch of the Fujairah Engineering Association, a society that brings together Fujairah-based engineers across all specialisations.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the club's headquarters, in the presence of the Saif Al Maaili, Chairman of the FSC, board members and members of the association.

Al Maaili revealed that the association has already welcomed 85 members, noting that the association aims to drive urban, industrial and technological development in the emirate, and enhance relevant practices and standards, in cooperation with competent authorities and institutions.

The Fujairah Engineering Association will also provide courses across various specialties to help hone the skills of engineers and encourage collaborations among them, in addition to organising lectures, forums and field trips to promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge.

Related Topics

Exchange All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activi ..

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activities at Modesh World

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with p ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with panel session on sustainable de ..

10 minutes ago
 vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Captu ..

Vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Capturing the Essence of Cultural D ..

15 minutes ago
 Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

45 minutes ago
 Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

1 hour ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

1 hour ago
Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

1 hour ago
 Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

1 hour ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

1 hour ago
 PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

2 hours ago
 President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose ca ..

President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East