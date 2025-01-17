Open Menu

FTA, ADGM Academy Collaborate To Create Practical Training, Employment Opportunities For High-performing Graduates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and Abu Dhabi Global Market academy (ADGMA) have strengthened their strategic partnership to share expertise, stay at the forefront of developments in areas of mutual interest, and deliver specialised tax education to recent UAE national graduates.

The partnership will also create practical training and employment opportunities for high-performing graduates, fostering a culture of innovation.

The joint collaboration was announced in the presence of Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the FTA, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADGM Academy board of Directors, Jasim Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of FTA’s Support Services Sector, and Abdulla Al Suwaidi, Board Member of ADGM Academy.

Al Bustani said: “This partnership creates exciting new avenues for collaboration, elevating the professional skills of those working in taxation and related sectors. By developing high-quality, accurate academic and training resources on taxation, we aim to equip professionals with the necessary expertise. The FTA is committed to strengthening strategic partnerships with government, private sector, and educational institutions, recognising their crucial role in the successful implementation of the tax system. This directly supports the UAE's vision for a knowledge-based economy, leveraging effective tools for talent assessment and development.”

He added, “This collaboration provides a robust framework for enhancing tax culture and promoting continuous professional development within the tax field.

This aligns with the FTA’s commitment to encouraging tax compliance underpinned by best-practice governance and transparency.”

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADGM Academy Board of Directors, stated, “We are pleased to partner with the Federal Tax Authority, highlighting our shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of skilled taxation professionals. Through providing training programs and internationally accredited certifications, ADGM Academy equips UAE nationals with the expertise needed to thrive in an evolving financial landscape. Together, we strive to drive innovation and support UAE’s vision of a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. ”

This initiative will broaden cooperation between the FTA and ADGM Academy in several key areas, including expanding training opportunities in taxation and related fields, supporting the ADGM Academy in conducting FTA training initiatives and providing internationally accredited professional certifications for tax specialists and agents across the UAE in areas such as Corporate Tax, Value-Added Tax (VAT), and Excise Tax. The partnership also envisions collaborating with specialist organisations to develop and deliver training programmes and workshops focused on innovative solutions to pressing challenges prioritized by both parties.

