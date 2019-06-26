UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FTA Approves 390 Requests To Refund Housing Tax Worth AED17.52 Million: FTA Director-General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

FTA approves 390 requests to refund housing tax worth AED17.52 million: FTA Director-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority, FTA, revealed that the FTA approved 390 requests to refund housing tax worth AED17.52 million, in implementation of the vision of the UAE’s leadership to create a modern housing system for UAE citizens and provide them with the best living standards.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Bustani revealed that the number of registrations in the VAT system exceeded 300,000 while the number of registrations in the excise tax system totalled around 724.

The FTA also highlighted the positive outcomes of partnerships agreements signed with relevant authorities and noted their key contributions to the successful adoption of the tax system while stressing that the e-connectivity systems used jointly by the FTA, the Federal Customs Authority and the local customs departments have ensured the easy adoption of the tax system while the e-connectivity system used jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the UAE Central Bank have facilitated the payment of due taxes.

The UAE Central Bank's "UAEFTS" system is the country’s main tax refund system, includes several payment options, and offers tax payment services in 77 bank branches, exchange offices and financial companies through their "GIBAN" reference. Payments can also be made through the "e-AED" platform.

The FTA also began implementing a VAT refund option for visiting foreign businesses" in April, and launched 60 manuals on VAT and excise tax, as well as e-learning programmes, short awareness films and over 50 flyers.

The Authority noted that it provided 266 workshops for instructions related to taxation in the business sector. It also organised 95 seminars attended by 30,000 specialists from various business sectors.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Exchange Business UAE Bank April From Best Million Housing

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Madrid organises seminar on culture ..

18 minutes ago

MNAs from Karachi call on Prime Minister

3 minutes ago

Golen Gol attains full generation of 108 MW

3 minutes ago

Punjab takes winning start in National Junior TT c ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank raises US$ 500 million from A ..

48 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General to headline Abu Dhabi Climate ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.