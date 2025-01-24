FTA Clarifies Penalties For Unpaid Corporate Taxes
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has clarified that taxpayers failing to pay the due corporate tax for each month or part thereof shall be subject to a monthly penalty of 14 percent per annum.
This penalty is imposed on the unpaid tax amount and is calculated from the day following the payment deadline, accruing on the same date each subsequent month.
In a press release issued today, the FTA indicated that for the purposes of this penalty, the due date is no later than nine months after the end of the relevant tax period, in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on Corporate Tax and its subsequent amendments.
