FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) Ahmed Mohammed Sherif Al Khouri, Director-General of the Federal Transport Authority-Land and Maritime, FTA, received Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, in his office in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of leading initiatives and projects implemented by the FTA as part of its regulatory and organisational role in the area of land and sea transport, in implementation of the vision of the UAE’s leadership.

Al Khouri and Menilbekov also discussed ways of reinforcing their cooperation and coordination, exchanging expertise in the area of land transport, and benefitting from the best practices in the UAE and Kazakhstan. They also discussed a related draft Memorandum of Understanding, MoU.

Al Khouri pointed out that the UAE’s land and sea transport sector has witnessed significant progress and development, in line with the executive plans of relevant authorities concerned with transport infrastructure, noting that the authority aims, through its operational strategic plan, to support local institutions and authorities in achieving the UAE Vision 2021, which reflects the relevant aspirations of the country’s leadership.

Menilbekov highlighted the strong bilateral ties between the two countries and praised the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.