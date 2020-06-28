FTA enables Abu Dhabi Ports’ marine services arm to conduct emergency services across UAE’s waters

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Federal Transport Authority, FTA, - Land and Maritime, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with SAFEEN, the marine services subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, to provide emergency response services and support maritime rescue operations throughout the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates.

The MoU signing is part of FTA’s effort to expand its partnerships with key national companies and authorities in the maritime sector, with the aim of optimising the safety, security and environmental protection of the marine domain within the UAE.

As outlined in the MoU, the responsibilities will include responding to all marine emergencies, including oil spills, firefighting, wreck removal, salvage, grounding, rescue towing, maritime surveying, search and rescue, as well as a host of ancillary services.

Under the terms of the MoU, SAFEEN will work closely with the FTA to provide services and rapid response during emergencies, in addition to continuously exchanging information and knowledge, along with sharing resources with the FTA when requested.

The MoU signing took place during a virtual ceremony and was attended by Engineer Ahmed Mohamed Sharif Al Khoori, Director General of the Federal Transport Authority, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports.

"Our MoU with Abu Dhabi Ports is a major step in upgrading the standards of health and safety in the UAE’s maritime sector, and reaffirms our commitment to forge a future that places our nation as a world leader in creating a sustainable maritime society," said Al Khoori.

Commenting on the agreement, Captain Al Shamisi said: "We are honoured to partner with the FTA in delivering on the Government’s overall strategic vision for this important sector of our economy. This agreement is a testament to Abu Dhabi Ports and SAFEEN’s capability in providing maritime services nationwide, and marks an important moment in the development of the UAE’s maritime industry."