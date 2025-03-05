FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) As part of UAE Innovation Month ((UAE Innovates 2025) and the Year of Community, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) held the InnoTAX 2025 AI Hackathon on 26-27 February in Dubai's Al Shindagha Museum. The hackathon sought to develop innovative tax solutions and promote public-private collaboration.

During the event, the Authority highlighted the participating projects and innovative technological solutions aimed at leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing to enhance tax services.

Since announcing the hackathon, the Authority has received a range of projects focused on enhancing the taxpayer experience through artificial intelligence, promoting tax awareness, and applying AI to tax compliance. The Hackathon targeted a diverse group of participants, including developers, AI specialists, designers, and data scientists, as well as university students, researchers, faculty members, entrepreneurs, tax experts, and fintech innovators.

On this occasion, Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, stated, "The Authority is committed to actively participating in UAE Innovation Month and the Year of Community, driven by our firm belief that innovation is a fundamental pillar for developing and enhancing the efficiency of the tax sector.

This Hackathon reflects our dedication to fostering innovation in taxation by leveraging the latest artificial intelligence technologies and developing innovative technological solutions to address challenges in the sector."

He added, "The Hackathon serves as an inspiring platform that provides participants with a unique opportunity to contribute to shaping the future of digital taxation. Through the innovative ideas and projects presented, we aim to support the advancement of the UAE’s tax system."

On the final day of the Hackathon, the Authority received many project submissions. A panel consisting of experts and representatives from the Authority evaluated the proposed projects and solutions, recognising the top three innovative solutions. The evaluation process followed strict criteria, including creativity and innovation, the quality and usability of the solution, and the extent to which the technology utilised artificial intelligence, blockchain, or automation. Additionally, the assessment considered the impact and benefits of the solution, its feasibility and applicability, as well as the clarity, strength, and persuasiveness of the presentation.