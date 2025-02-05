FTA receives Innovative Government Entity certification

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) For the second consecutive year, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has been awarded the Innovative Government Entity certification, advanced level – as part of UAE Innovation Month, also known as UAE Innovates 2025.

Based on the GInI (Global Innovation Institute) evaluation, this certification recognises the FTA’s efforts in fostering a culture of innovation, achievement, and operational excellence in the tax sector, which includes the development of a flexible and sustainable work environment that supports creativity and continuous development.

In addition, the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) also awarded Level 3 Innovation Accreditation to three outstanding projects introduced by the FTA. These projects are the "EmaraTax" integrated system for the digital transformation of tax operations, the "Maskan" application, an advanced digital solution facilitating VAT refunds for UAE nationals on the construction of their new homes, and "Muwafaq", an initiative designed to support small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and encourage their voluntary tax compliance.

These accolades further reflect on the FTA’s commitment to adopting the latest innovative practices in the tax sector and serve as testament to its efforts in developing and implementing pioneering solutions that enhance tax services and improve operational efficiency. All three projects successfully met the design, development, and implementation standards set by the Global Innovation Institute.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, said, "The Federal Tax Authority is committed to actively participating in UAE Innovation Month through a range of initiatives and activities that support the national innovation drive and contribute to achieving sustainable financial diversification. This is accomplished by adopting creative approaches that enhance the efficiency of the tax system and fostering constructive partnerships with all segments of society. Chief among them are the promotion of voluntary compliance and raising tax awareness.

“Receiving the Innovative Government Entity certification, along with the innovation accreditation for three of the FTA’s key projects, marks a significant achievement at the outset of our participation in UAE Innovation Month. This accomplishment reflects the FTA’s ongoing commitment to adopting innovation as a fundamental approach to enhancing the UAE’s tax system.”

He also stated that this milestone aligns with the FTA’s Innovation Strategy, which aims to achieve global excellence in tax revenue collection, strengthen a culture of voluntary compliance to support financial sustainability, and develop innovative solutions for the continuous enhancement of taxpayer services. Furthermore, it underscores the FTA’s dedication to fostering an institutional environment that encourages and nurtures creativity and innovation.

Innovation is a fundamental pillar of the FTA’s core strategy, as the Authority continues to look at the adoption of modern methodologies and advanced digital tools to support tax compliance, enhance procedural efficiency, and provide innovative solutions for taxpayers.

Additionally, the FTA is committed to fostering an internal culture of innovation by empowering and motivating employees to contribute creative ideas that drive improvements in tax operations and services.

The FTA Director-General received the certification from the Regional Director for the middle East and Africa (MEA) at the Global Innovation Institute, where the Authority was lauded for its adoption of best practices in government innovation, supporting digital transformation, and promoting institutional excellence in the UAE’s tax sector.

This certification clearly lends global credibility to the FTA’s innovation maturity, positioning it among leading government entities in innovation, across the region. It also reinforces the Authority’s status as an initiative-taking governmental body, committed to adopting innovative solutions and developing smart tax policies that support the aims of the UAE Vision 2031 and UAE Centennial 2071 goals.