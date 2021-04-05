FTA receives two new international accreditations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has been awarded two certifications "ISO 20000" and "ISO 27001" in the information technology services sector: ISO certification for IT Service Management and ISO certification for IT Security Management.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, FTA Director-General, said that the two new certifications enhance confidence in the FTA’s Information Technology (IT) services and electronic systems that are constantly being developed to improve performance and ensure data protection and safety in order for the FTA to improve its services and outputs in all sectors, particularly in the IT field. This is being accomplished through the application of a comprehensive quality methodology to complete operations and document them via an integrated system approach.

Al Bustani affirmed that the Authority has been keen since its establishment to provide a sophisticated digital structure according to the best international standards to carry out all operations through its fully digital tax system, which offers modern electronic services to facilitate the processes of registration, filing tax returns, tax payments and tax refunds, thereby allowing quick and easy completion of all procedures.

FTA Director-General said, "This new achievement supplements the comprehensive quality system targeted by the FTA, as the Authority has also recently received the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification to enhance its efforts to further develop the mechanism of business performance in our different fields of work.

The Authority complies with the requirements of an effective management system, led by quality and a continuous commitment to all services provided by the Authority.

"Managing quality according to the highest standards is one of the main tools for achieving the UAE vision, as its goals include improving the quality of life in a sustainable environment and developing the well-being of members of society."

Al Bustani added, "In this context, the FTA adopts integrated policies to achieve its vision of being a leading tax authority globally, implementing its mission of managing, collecting and implementing federal taxes as well as applying tax procedures according to the best standards and practices and In innovative ways that focus on meeting the needs of stakeholders and exceeding the expectations of customers."

The FTA’s Director-General explained that the criteria for obtaining ISO certifications constitute an important element in the process of institutional development to reach excellence, provide high-quality services that satisfy the Authority’s customers, manage operation risks efficiently to ensure continuity in service delivery, and enable the FTA team to carry out their tasks competently, in full compliance with the legislative and regulatory requirements, tax laws and regulations and institutional governance system.

"These criteria contribute to linking our policies with all internal and external stakeholders through various communication channels and reviewing them regularly to ensure sustainability and constant improvement," he added.