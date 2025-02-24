FTA Registers Intellectual Property For 'Muwafaq' Package
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has announced the intellectual property registration of the "Muwafaq" package, which has been specifically developed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE.
The authority highlighted that the package seeks to create a significant step forward in fostering innovation within the tax system and delivering comprehensive solutions that align with market needs. It expressed its hopes for "Muwafaq" to empower SMEs and enhance their tax compliance capabilities.
Commenting on the announcement, Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, said, "This registration reinforces the authority's position as a leading institution in delivering innovative tax solutions.
The Muwafaq package offers a range of benefits, facilitation measures, and tailored educational resources designed to support and enhance the compliance of SMEs in the UAE with tax regulations and procedures."
This step reflects the FTA's commitment to innovation and development, enhancing business efficiency, supporting regulatory compliance, and advancing operational innovation.
