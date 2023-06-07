UrduPoint.com

FTA Reports Growth In Muwafaq Package Registrations

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 06:45 PM

FTA reports growth in Muwafaq Package registrations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 7th June, 2023 (WAM) – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has reported a notable growth in the demand and number of registrants in Muwafaq Package, which was launched in March to facilitate doing business and ensure tax compliance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The FTA held a Customer Council meeting in Abu Dhabi to discuss the Muwafaq Package initiative and highlight its role in supporting and encouraging entrepreneurs to comply with tax legislation.

The meeting was part of the UAE Government's Customer Councils initiative, which aims to enhance the quality of government services by engaging customers in efforts to design innovative experiences.

During the meeting, a team of FTA experts gave a presentation on the objectives and features of the Muwafaq Package. The experts explained that the package provides innovative solutions to facilitate tax compliance for SMEs, as well as educational materials about tax procedures that are specifically designed for SMEs.

SMEs registered in the tax system can access Muwafaq package through the electronic tax services portal EmaraTax, and benefit from the various features and incentives the Package offers to encourage tax compliance.

The FTA team answered questions from representatives of SMEs participating in the Customer Councils, noting their opinions and observations about the FTA's services, especially Muwafaq Package, as well as their suggestions in that regard.

The Muwafaq Package offers a variety of features and incentives, including special rates on tax accounting programs and software, booking appointments with account managers who specialize in tax relations, exclusive packages from Tax Agents to Muwafaq registrants, priority in availing services for SME representatives, and workshops to raise awareness among SMEs registered for the Package.

The Muwafaq Package is a valuable resource for SMEs that want to ensure they are in compliance with tax regulations. The package offers a variety of features and incentives that can help SMEs save money, get help with tax compliance, and get priority in availing services.

Related Topics

Business UAE Abu Dhabi Money March June From Government

Recent Stories

TDRA Launches AI initiatives to support digital go ..

TDRA Launches AI initiatives to support digital government enablers

27 minutes ago
 Dubai selected to host UITP Global Public Transpor ..

Dubai selected to host UITP Global Public Transport Summit in 2026

42 minutes ago
 Organizing youth conference by Muslim League is a ..

Organizing youth conference by Muslim League is a reflection of youth empowermen ..

42 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities launch ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities launches new academic journals to de ..

42 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

1 hour ago
 MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Ma ..

MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Master students

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.