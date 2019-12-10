FTTH Council: UAE becomes digital hub for innovation with global leadership in fibre optic network for a third year in a row

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) UAE today leads globally as the country with the highest fibre to the home, FTTH, penetration for a third year in a row making it a digital hub for innovation with an advanced network that has helped transform and bring innovative future technologies to all its subscribers.

FTTH has reached 95.7 percent of homes across the UAE, maintaining the country’s position as a global leader in FTTH, according to the latest international report from the FTTH council. The council publishes its annual report that showcases the countries with the highest fibre optic network penetration globally. The report highlighted UAE as the number one country globally with its fibre network coverage surpassing Singapore, China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan.

Juan Colina, President, FTTH Council MENA, said: "Fibre connectivity is integral as it becomes a platform for the future of the network especially today with the launch of 5G making it easier to bring futuristic technologies to all subscribers. Etisalat has played a critical role in positioning UAE on this global scale by driving infrastructure investments in building one of the most advanced networks in the region and maintaining consistent leadership for the third year in a row."

With Etisalat’s strategy focused on ‘Driving the Digital Future to Empower Societies’ the network forms a significant component of this digital transformation journey.

Etisalat has continuously focused on investing in innovation and on next generation technologies and services to expand and enhance the network.

This achievement was only possible due to the continuous support and vision of the leadership of UAE in the development and modernisation of the infrastructure.

In today’s connected world, with the greater need for computing and connectivity capabilities such an advanced network also enables the implementation of futuristic technologies like augmented reality, robotics and artificial intelligence. Consumers are able to experience high performance and capabilities required in advanced gaming, streaming, applications and entertainment with a high-speed network.

For enterprises, digital transformation will play a pivotal role in enabling the support of advanced use cases, applications and technologies. This will be key to bring success and next level of development leading Etisalat to play a greater role in digital lives of consumers and enterprises. This forms the backbone of a robust and one of the most advanced and fastest network in the region.