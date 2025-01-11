Fuel Shortages, Lack Of Spare Parts Disrupt Firefighting, Rescue Operations In Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 04:45 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) The Palestinian Civil Defence in the Gaza Strip announced the suspension of several firefighting and rescue vehicles in Gaza, Central, and Khan Younis Governorates due to the lack of essential spare parts and maintenance equipment required to repair and operate them.
In a statement today, the Civil Defence reported that the Israeli aggression had destroyed most of the equipment and devices, as well as the spare parts available in the local market, which were previously sufficient to meet the minimal requirements for vehicle maintenance.
Additionally, the Civil Defence’s own stockpile of these essential supplies was also destroyed.
The Civil Defence urged all international, regional, and Arab humanitarian organisations to urgently provide fuel, equipment, and spare parts to the Gaza Strip, warning that without this assistance, more firefighting and rescue vehicles could be rendered inoperable. This would exacerbate the ongoing crisis, significantly hindering the ability of its teams to respond to the urgent calls for help from Palestinians.
Recent Stories
FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi
12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category
Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai
UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism
Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary
JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects negotiations
Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation
Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents
Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in Gaza5 minutes ago
-
FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 20255 minutes ago
-
Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai1 hour ago
-
UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism1 hour ago
-
Dubai to host top AI game developers competition on January 231 hour ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation2 hours ago
-
Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Ten killed in Colombia aircraft crash3 hours ago
-
UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth in 20254 hours ago
-
Death toll from California wildfires rises to 115 hours ago