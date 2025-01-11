Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) The Palestinian Civil Defence in the Gaza Strip announced the suspension of several firefighting and rescue vehicles in Gaza, Central, and Khan Younis Governorates due to the lack of essential spare parts and maintenance equipment required to repair and operate them.

In a statement today, the Civil Defence reported that the Israeli aggression had destroyed most of the equipment and devices, as well as the spare parts available in the local market, which were previously sufficient to meet the minimal requirements for vehicle maintenance.

Additionally, the Civil Defence’s own stockpile of these essential supplies was also destroyed.

The Civil Defence urged all international, regional, and Arab humanitarian organisations to urgently provide fuel, equipment, and spare parts to the Gaza Strip, warning that without this assistance, more firefighting and rescue vehicles could be rendered inoperable. This would exacerbate the ongoing crisis, significantly hindering the ability of its teams to respond to the urgent calls for help from Palestinians.