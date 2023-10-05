Open Menu

Fujairah A Leading Global Sports Hub: Fujairah CP

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Fujairah a leading global sports hub: Fujairah CP

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, said the emirate of Fujairah has become a place where athletes from various sports gather and compete due to the wise vision and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

He made this statement today while receiving Rafael Santonja, President of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, along with members of the organising committee of the World Amateur and Professional Bodybuilding Championship.

The event coincides with the championship's launch hosted by Fujairah until 7th October, featuring the world's top bodybuilding champions.

During the meeting, Santonja told Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad that the emirate was chosen as the world capital of bodybuilding with the consent of the sport’s relevant federations, which comprise 204 member countries that are part of the IFBB.

“Hosting major sporting events that attract top athletes is a continuous success for Fujairah. The emirate follows the best sports policies and practices that enrich the local sports scene and contribute to the country’s vision and status in the regional and international sporting arena,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad said.

The selection of Fujairah as the capital of world bodybuilding by the IFBB underscores its prominent stature in this sport, he added, thanking everyone who voted for the emirate and noting that efforts will be exerted to boost Fujairah’s stature as a destination that supports the sport.

He also lauded the efforts of the committee and the team who organised the emirate’s file.

Related Topics

World Sports October Event From Best Top

Recent Stories

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on ..

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on Oct 6

1 hour ago
 App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services ..

App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services in merged districts

1 hour ago
 HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

1 hour ago
 Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping you ..

Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping young minds

1 hour ago
 DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-da ..

DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-day National Polio Campaign

1 hour ago
 AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maxi ..

AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maximize coverage

1 hour ago
DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

1 hour ago
 ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate ..

ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate change

1 hour ago
 Four family members killed in a road accident

Four family members killed in a road accident

1 hour ago
 ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible ..

ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible to contest elections

1 hour ago
 Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mi ..

Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mix to 1% by 2026, similar moves ..

1 hour ago
 'Availability of quality agri inputs being ensured ..

'Availability of quality agri inputs being ensured'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East