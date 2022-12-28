UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Chamber Board Approves 2023 Operational Plan And Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational plan and budget

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2022) The Board of Directors of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry stressed the importance of encouraging private sector companies and institutions in the emirate to improve their products, given the major role they play in driving sustainable and economic development.

The board made this statement during its 16th periodic meeting, chaired by Suroor Hamad Al Zuhari, First Deputy Chairman of Fujairah Chamber's Board of Directors, at the Chamber's headquarters, which discussed and approved the Chamber's operational plan for the year 2023 and the budget.

Sultan Jemei Al Hindasi, Director-General of Fujairah Chamber, stated that the Council agreed to launch the Economic Excellence Award, one of the Chamber's initiatives, to promote creativity and excellence among companies, institutions and factories in the emirate and enhance quality as per international standards, in line with the vision of H.

H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to boost economic development in the emirate.

Al Hindasi explained that the chamber's 2023 operational plan comprises several programmes and activities, including the development of the chamber's electronic system, which contributes to streamlining procedures and achieving better integration across the chamber's departments and sections, besides pushing the emirate's digital transformation forward.

The meeting also discussed establishing the new Fujairah Exhibition Centre to help develop a thriving exhibitions sector in the emirate.

