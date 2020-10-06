Fujairah Charitable Society delivers 200 tonnes of aid to flood victims in Sudan

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) The Fujairah Charitable Society has sent 200 tonnes of food and clothing to Sudan, as part of the UAE's humanitarian aid bridge provided by the UAE to the Sudanese people following the floods that hit the country.

The aid was delivered with the support and directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

The UAE Armed Forces designated an aircraft to transport the aid due to its experience in the field of humanitarian and relief work regionally and internationally.

Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, who was at Khartoum Airport to welcome the aircraft, affirmed the depth of relations between the two countries, adding that the UAE always stands with its brothers in times of need. He said the UAE plans to continue to deliver aid through Emirati charities to Sudan in the near future.