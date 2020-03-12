UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Charity Allocates Over AED49 Million For Ramadan Projects In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:15 AM

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for Ramadan projects in 2020

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The Fujairah Charity Association has allocated AED49.35 million for this year’s Ramadan projects, an increase of 16 percent compared to last year.

Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Chairman of the Association’s board of Directors, told a press conference that the Association has completed its preparations with a wide range of charitable programmes and projects, aimed at achieving happiness for the largest possible number of families in need, including citizens and residents.

Al Raqbani pointed out that the society spent AED42 million last year during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which had benefitted 371,648 individuals, through launching projects related to zakat money, fasting-breaking, and other charitable causes.

He hoped that this year 431,111 individuals will benefit from the Ramadan projects, with an estimated budget of AED49.3 million targeting an increase of 16 percent compared to last year.

For the fifth year in a row, the association will involve 38 families in the fasting-breaking project, a 15 percent increase in the number of families participating in the project compared to last year, at 31 breakfast sites, and an average of 4,100 meals per day distributed to those fasting, with a total of 123,000 breakfast meals during the month, he added.

The association also provides foodstuffs to deserving families as part of the Ramadan food Assistance project. Some 3,000 underprivileged families from across Fujairah are benefiting from the project this year.

