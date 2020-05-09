UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Charity Association Distributes 150,000 Iftar Meals In H1 Of Ramadan

Sat 09th May 2020

Fujairah Charity Association distributes 150,000 iftar meals in H1 of Ramadan

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) Fujairah Charity Association, FCA, has distributed 150,000 iftar meals in the first half of the Holy Month of Ramadan to workers and underprivileged families in the emirate of Fujairah.

Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Chairman of FCA, stated that an average of 10,000 meals was delivered daily to the beneficiaries.

The plan is to deliver 300,000 meals by the end of the fasting month, he said, adding that employees and volunteers strictly adhere to precautionary and preventive measures.

''The Ramadan food assistance programme is part of the FCA's mandate to promote values of tolerance, solidarity and compassion during these exceptional circumstances,'' he said.

