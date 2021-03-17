UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Charity Association Launches Ramadan Projects Campaign Worth AED56 Million

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:45 PM

Fujairah Charity Association launches Ramadan projects campaign worth AED56 million

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The Fujairah Charity Association launched its projects campaign for the Holy Month of Ramadan worth AED56 million, a 15 percent increase compared to last year.

The association launched the campaign during a press conference held at the backyard of Fujairah Fort, which was attended by the campaign’s sponsors.

Mohammed Ali Al Mulla, Vice Chairman of the board of Directors of the Association, said, "Upon the directives and with the monitoring of Saeed Al Raqbany, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association, the association completed its preparations for the Holy Month of Ramadan, including several charity programmes and projects aimed at making vulnerable families, whether citizens or residents, happy."

The association spent AED49 million in the previous Ramadan, benefitting 431,000 people, he added while noting that its projects included Zakat donations, Iftar meals, Ramadan Mir and Zakat Al Fitr.

He also expects the number the beneficiaries during this year’s Ramadan to amount to 495,000 people, affirming that the campaign will witness a 15 percent increase in value compared to 2020.

Al Mulla stressed that the association is committed to adhering to all precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, most notably avoiding gatherings, to protect the community's safety.

It will also implement this year’s Ramadan Iftar project in 85 distribution points in Fujairah and Dibba, with the number of daily beneficiaries amounting to 16,666, and the total number being 500,000 people, he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

2020 All Million Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

6 minutes ago

Sea bed dredging emits as much carbon as aviation: ..

2 minutes ago

Mourinho warns Son may not be released for South K ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt utilizing all resources for public welfar ..

2 minutes ago

KP's Saud upset top seeded Akash Rafiq, qualifies ..

2 minutes ago

Why does bitcoin use 10 times more electricity tha ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.