Fujairah Charity Association launches Ramadan projects campaign worth AED56 million

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The Fujairah Charity Association launched its projects campaign for the Holy Month of Ramadan worth AED56 million, a 15 percent increase compared to last year.

The association launched the campaign during a press conference held at the backyard of Fujairah Fort, which was attended by the campaign’s sponsors.

Mohammed Ali Al Mulla, Vice Chairman of the board of Directors of the Association, said, "Upon the directives and with the monitoring of Saeed Al Raqbany, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association, the association completed its preparations for the Holy Month of Ramadan, including several charity programmes and projects aimed at making vulnerable families, whether citizens or residents, happy."

The association spent AED49 million in the previous Ramadan, benefitting 431,000 people, he added while noting that its projects included Zakat donations, Iftar meals, Ramadan Mir and Zakat Al Fitr.

He also expects the number the beneficiaries during this year’s Ramadan to amount to 495,000 people, affirming that the campaign will witness a 15 percent increase in value compared to 2020.

Al Mulla stressed that the association is committed to adhering to all precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, most notably avoiding gatherings, to protect the community's safety.

It will also implement this year’s Ramadan Iftar project in 85 distribution points in Fujairah and Dibba, with the number of daily beneficiaries amounting to 16,666, and the total number being 500,000 people, he said in conclusion.