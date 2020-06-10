Fujairah completes Phase I of 57-kilometre road network project

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) The Department of Public Works and Agriculture of the Fujairah Government has completed Phase I of the emirate’s internal road network project covering 57 kilometres and 15 areas.

The Department said it has cooperated with the municipalities of Fujairah and Dibba Fujairah and the Fujairah National Resources Corporation to achieve comprehensive upgrades to the network in residential areas, according to highest quality standards.

Salem Al Miksah, Director of the Department, said that the new roads constructed by the department, in cooperation with its strategic partners, are part of the emirate’s new road network, noting that phase one was completed in 15 areas, including 10 kilometres of internal roads in Dibba Fujairah, Al Tawyeen, Al Qariyah, Wadi Sadr, Muraished, Al Halah, Al Saint, Masafi, Al Bulaida, Al Bathna, Awhala, Wadi Mai and Al Sarm.

He added that the restoration of several internal roads contributed to reducing traffic jams, stressing that the department is working with its partners to implement phase two of the project.

The project will improve the emirate’s overall infrastructure, which will help achieve sustainable development, he further added, noting that the restoration and maintenance works were accompanied by the construction of several public parks.