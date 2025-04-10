Fujairah Completes Preparations For Hosting UIM MotoSurf World Championship 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 09:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) FUJAIRAH, 10th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Fujairah International Marine Club has announced the completion of its preparations for the launch of the UIM MotoSurf World Championship 2025 on the Fujairah Corniche, with the participation of 80 riders from 18 countries. The club is hosting the championship for the second consecutive year, from April 11 to 13.
A press conference held today revealed that the championship will feature top world athletes, including Lukáš Záhorský (CZE), winner of the World Games qualifiers in the Elite category; Antony Squire, captain of the U.
S. team, who is aiming for victory in the Stock category; and Eliška Matoušková, who will be defending her title in the Women's category and her position as a top contender for the gold medal at the World Games.
The three-day championship is considered one of the most significant events in marine sports hosted by the Emirate of Fujairah, reflecting global confidence in Fujairah as a premier destination for MotoSurf. The emirate offers exceptional facilities, diverse amenities, and extensive experience in organizing international sporting events.
