Open Menu

Fujairah Completes Preparations For Hosting UIM MotoSurf World Championship 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Fujairah completes preparations for hosting UIM MotoSurf World Championship 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) FUJAIRAH, 10th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Fujairah International Marine Club has announced the completion of its preparations for the launch of the UIM MotoSurf World Championship 2025 on the Fujairah Corniche, with the participation of 80 riders from 18 countries. The club is hosting the championship for the second consecutive year, from April 11 to 13.

A press conference held today revealed that the championship will feature top world athletes, including Lukáš Záhorský (CZE), winner of the World Games qualifiers in the Elite category; Antony Squire, captain of the U.

S. team, who is aiming for victory in the Stock category; and Eliška Matoušková, who will be defending her title in the Women's category and her position as a top contender for the gold medal at the World Games.

The three-day championship is considered one of the most significant events in marine sports hosted by the Emirate of Fujairah, reflecting global confidence in Fujairah as a premier destination for MotoSurf. The emirate offers exceptional facilities, diverse amenities, and extensive experience in organizing international sporting events.

Related Topics

World Sports April Women Gold From Top

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

28 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

4 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East