Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Development

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has issued Decision No. 20 of 2025 appointing Abdullah Khalfan Saif Al Yamahi as Acting Director of the Fujairah Foundation for Regions Development.

The decision takes effect from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.