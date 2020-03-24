Fujairah CP briefed on local ‘Crisis and Emergency Management Team’ preparations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, was briefed about the preparations of the emirate’s Crisis and Emergency Management Team.

The briefing took place while Sheikh Mohammed received the members of the team, led by Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police.

During the meeting, the team explained the country’s coordinated efforts, as well as the general situation, available resources and preventive measures for handing any local situation.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the related local efforts and directed the team to maintain its level of readiness and coordination, in line with the country’s level of readiness.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince’s Office; Dr. Mohammed Al Hamoudi, Director of the Fujairah Medical Zone; Colonel Mohammed bin Nayae Al Tunaiji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, Colonel Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Deputy Head of the Team and Director of the Civil Defence Department of Fujairah; Colonel Abdulrahman Al Dhanhani, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Director of the Operations Administration of the Fujairah Police, and Salem Al Dahmani, Director of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Centre in Fujairah.