Fujairah CP chairs meeting of board of Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs, chaired the regular meeting of the foundation’s board of trustees, which presented its plans and recommendations for 2021.

At the start of the meeting, which was held at the Fujairah Crown Prince’s Office in the Emiri Court, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of exploring the needs of all segments of the local community, in line with the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, as well as of continuing to support needy school students and providing medical and health aid to vulnerable families during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He then instructed the foundation’s board to monitor its action plans and implement them on time, especially during the recovery period from the pandemic and the return to normalcy.

He was also briefed by the board’s members on the plans and recommendations to be implemented by the foundation this year, most notably in the areas of education and health.