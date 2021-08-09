UrduPoint.com

Fujairah CP Chairs Meeting Of Board Of Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation For Humanitarian Affairs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 07:15 PM

Fujairah CP chairs meeting of board of Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs, chaired the regular meeting of the foundation’s board of trustees, which presented its plans and recommendations for 2021.

At the start of the meeting, which was held at the Fujairah Crown Prince’s Office in the Emiri Court, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of exploring the needs of all segments of the local community, in line with the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, as well as of continuing to support needy school students and providing medical and health aid to vulnerable families during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He then instructed the foundation’s board to monitor its action plans and implement them on time, especially during the recovery period from the pandemic and the return to normalcy.

He was also briefed by the board’s members on the plans and recommendations to be implemented by the foundation this year, most notably in the areas of education and health.

Related Topics

Education All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post to celebrate 74th Independence Day w ..

Pakistan Post to celebrate 74th Independence Day with fanfare

14 minutes ago
 Macron Urges Iran's Raisi to Return to Nuclear Dea ..

Macron Urges Iran's Raisi to Return to Nuclear Deal 'Without Delay'

14 minutes ago
 Afghan Radio Station Chief Kidnapped by Taliban, A ..

Afghan Radio Station Chief Kidnapped by Taliban, Another Murdered - Reports

14 minutes ago
 AJK EC issues schedule for presidential Elections

AJK EC issues schedule for presidential Elections

14 minutes ago
 All set to celebrate 74th Independence day in befi ..

All set to celebrate 74th Independence day in befitting manner

15 minutes ago
 ADDED to issue professional licenses that permit 1 ..

ADDED to issue professional licenses that permit 100% foreign ownership

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.