Fujairah CP Chairs Meeting Of FFRD Board

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Foundation for Regional Development (FFRD), chaired the third regular meeting of the foundation’s board in 2021.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Khamis Al Noon, Director-General of FFRD, as well as the board’s members.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the foundation’s current projects and achievements since the start of 2021, in addition to the digital transformation of its services via smart applications and electronic websites.

He was also briefed about the efforts of executive committees, the work of community councils and other construction projects around the emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed commended the efforts of the FFRD and directed the board to continue achieving its objectives and improving government services.

