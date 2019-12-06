UrduPoint.com
Fujairah CP Crowns Winners Of Fujairah Adventures 2nd MTB Enduro Race

Fujairah CP crowns winners of Fujairah Adventures 2nd MTB Enduro Race

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, crowned the winners of the Fujairah Adventures 2nd MTB Enduro Race, which was organised by the Fujairah Adventures Centre, today.

Some 250 mountain-bike riders competed in the three-lap race which was open to four categories: open race, men under 40 years, men above 40 years, and ladies, stretch for 1,800 metres.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of hosting international sports championships to stimulate local tourism.

The emirate of Fujairah is keen to organise and host local and international sports events as part of its efforts to develop the sports sector, he added.

