Fujairah CP Highlights Importance Of Motivating Athletes To Engage In Regional, International Competitions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Fujairah CP highlights importance of motivating athletes to engage in regional, international competitions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) FUJAIRAH, 16th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed the significance of motivating athletes to engage in regional and international competitions to raise the profile of the UAE in the world of sport.

He made this statement while receiving Fujairah’s martial arts team in his office at the Emiri Court to congratulate them on winning first place in the Arab Taekwondo Youth Club Championship in Cairo, where the team bagged six medals.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad highlighted the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for sports in the Emirates and his directives to motivate athletes to compete globally.

