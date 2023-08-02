Open Menu

Fujairah CP Issues Resolution Establishing Higher Committee On Fujairah Plan 2026

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 2026

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has issued a resolution establishing the Higher Committee on the Fujairah Plan 2026.

Resolution No.

14 of 2023 stipulates the responsibilities and jurisdiction of the committee, which include approving the 2026 strategic direction and plan for the Government of Fujairah, and ensuring that government entities in the emirate work in alignment with the strategic plan and its priorities, as well as following up on its implementation and progress made thereof.

The resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and published in the Official Gazette.

