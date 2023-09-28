Open Menu

Fujairah CP Meets UAE Balloon Team

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2023 | 10:00 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received the UAE Balloon Team, led by Captain Pilot Abdul Aziz Al Mansouri, in his office in the Emiri Court.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was briefed about the team’s contributions and role in promoting the UAE and tourism through local balloon festivals.

Sheikh Mohammed commended the team’s achievements through its world tour and participation in local and international events, highlighting the importance of promoting balloon sports.

The UAE Balloon Team thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad for the warm welcome.

