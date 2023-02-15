Fujairah CP meets Vice Presidents of Uganda, Maldives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met with Jessica Alupo, Vice President of Uganda, who was accompanied by Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad also met with Faisal Naseem, Vice President of the Maldives.

The Fujairah Crown Prince welcomed the two Vice Presidents, wishing them a good stay during their visits to the UAE.

During the meetings, held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2023, the top officials exchanged views on several topics of mutual interest across various domains.

They also discussed the most important issues and ideas raised by the World Government Summit this year and its strategic goals for the future of world governments.

The meetings were attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Amiri Court in Fujairah, and Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah.