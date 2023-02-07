Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al Roumi

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed the importance of national initiatives that strengthen the community’s values and sense of patriotism, noting the role of the National Service in empowering Emirati citizens and sharpening their skills.

He made this statement while receiving at the Emiri Court, Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Service and Reserve Authority (NSR), Ohood bing Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and their delegation.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to implement national projects and support them with the required resources and capacities, to ensure their success and achieve the vision of the UAE’s leadership to raise generations capable of generating knowledge and foreseeing the future.

The meeting also addressed the “Hama” initiative, which was launched in collaboration between the Government Development and Future Office and the NSR, with the aim of enhancing the skills of Emirati women and empowering female National Service recruits.



The initiative aims to teach female recruits the required skills and ensure their readiness for the future, as well as enable them to advance their careers with the required tools.

Major General Al Nahyan lauded the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the initiative, which aims to empower women. He also highlighted the support of the UAE Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence, represented by the NSR, for government initiatives aimed at empowering Emirati women.

Al Roumi stressed that the UAE’s leadership supports the “Hama” initiative, which underscores its keenness to invest in Emirati citizens.

“Hama” initiative was launched to enhance readiness of Emirati female military recruits. It is serving as a new paradigm for military service, and arms national service recruits with future-critical skills in the digital, occupational, creative, and personal domains.