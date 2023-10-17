Open Menu

Fujairah CP Receives Ambassador Of Belgium And Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Belgium and Pakistan

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received separately, in his office at the Emiri Court, Ambassador Antoine Delcourt of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE, and Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE.

During the meetings, Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the two ambassadors while wishing them success in their duties.

The meetings discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations and serving mutual interests between the UAE and Belgium and Pakistan.

The two diplomats praised the remarkable development being witnessed by the UAE, in general, and the Emirate of Fujairah, in particular.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, also attended the meetings.

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE Belgium Court

Recent Stories

Ombudsman solves woman's pension grievance in Abbo ..

Ombudsman solves woman's pension grievance in Abbottabad

17 seconds ago
 14 Covid-19 cases reported in last week

14 Covid-19 cases reported in last week

19 seconds ago
 Narcotics supply gang busted in Wah Cantt

Narcotics supply gang busted in Wah Cantt

21 seconds ago
 Rangers arrest five peddlers, recover drugs, NCP g ..

Rangers arrest five peddlers, recover drugs, NCP goods

24 seconds ago
 SAU distributes financial support cheques among ag ..

SAU distributes financial support cheques among agriculture engineers

11 minutes ago
 Solangi reiterates caretaker govt’s resolve for ..

Solangi reiterates caretaker govt’s resolve for in time & transparent election ..

11 minutes ago
Commissioner Bannu for enhanced disaster preparedn ..

Commissioner Bannu for enhanced disaster preparedness, holding consultation with ..

11 minutes ago
 Citizens complain of unabated profiteering in Bur ..

Citizens complain of unabated profiteering in Burewala

11 minutes ago
 Open katchery held at Kamber

Open katchery held at Kamber

11 minutes ago
 Edwards, Van der Merwe take Dutch to 245 against S ..

Edwards, Van der Merwe take Dutch to 245 against South Africa

23 minutes ago
 PAF, Balochistan, Wapda, Mari Petroleum win matche ..

PAF, Balochistan, Wapda, Mari Petroleum win matches in National Hockey C’ship

23 minutes ago
 HR Minister shows concern over the situation of Pa ..

HR Minister shows concern over the situation of Palestine

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East