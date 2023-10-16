Open Menu

Fujairah CP Receives Ambassador Of Luxembourg

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 10:30 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received, in his office at the Emiri Court, Robert Michel Lauer, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Lauer, who presented his greetings while wishing him success in his duties.

They also exchanged discussions on key topics and explored ways to enhance their cooperation and further develop their relations to benefit their two friendly peoples.

Lauer expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed for the warm reception and generous hospitality he received.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, also attended the meeting.

