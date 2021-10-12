UrduPoint.com

Fujairah CP Receives Ambassadors Of Several Central American Countries

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has held separate meetings with Francisco Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE; Lars Pera, Guatemala's Ambassador to the UAE; Ricardo Lavery, Panama's Ambassador to the UAE, and Samuel Castro Martinez, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of the Dominican Republic.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their work to enhance cooperation between their countries and the UAE.

The ambassadors discussed, with Sheikh Mohammed, the bilateral ties between the UAE and their countries. The meetings were attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince’s Office.

