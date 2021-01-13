Fujairah CP receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, in line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and in support of the national coronavirus vaccine programme.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad stressed the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to ensure the highest levels of safety for all segments of the community, thanking the campaign’s organisers for their efforts.

He also commended the efforts of all medical staff and frontline workers in the UAE who achieved significant success in countering the pandemic and containing the spread of the virus, urging everyone to receive the vaccine and support the country’s endeavours to accomplish the target percentage of immunising over 50 percent of UAE residents in the first quarter of 2021.