Fujairah CP Receives Minister Of Culture And Youth

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received, in his office in the Emiri Court, Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and his delegation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the plans, programmes and projects of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, which is responsible for overseeing cultural activities in the country.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the key role of culture as the main driver of social development, as well as in advancing communities and raising its members' awareness.

He also pointed out the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for cultural initiatives, as well as his directives to adopt the principles of openness in line with the country’s vision and strengthen cultural identity.

For his part, the Minister of Culture and Youth lauded the Fujairah Government’s related projects and cultural initiatives.

