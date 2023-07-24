Open Menu

Fujairah CP Receives National Guard Commander

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 05:45 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Staff Major General Salem Saeed Al Jaberi, Commander of the National Guard, and his delegation at the Emiri Diwan.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad affirmed the role of the UAE Armed Forces in supporting the nation's security strategy, reinforcing the pillars of the country's stability, and preserving the UAE’s resources and achievements.

He also commended the efficiency, professionalism and organisation of Armed Forces members across all ranks and leadership levels.

Sheikh Mohammed acknowledged the significant role and continuous efforts of National Guard personnel in fulfilling their duties, under the guidance and vision of the UAE's leadership, lauding their dedicated work in safeguarding the country's accomplishments and ensuring the security and safety of the community, including citizens, residents and visitors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the tasks and responsibilities of the National Guard's leadership within the Ministry of Defence and its strategic and security objectives.

He then lauded the efforts of National Guard members, as well as their dedication, efficiency and expertise in fulfilling their duties while highlighting their pivotal role in maintaining the country's security and stability.

He also wished them success in continuing their work and achieving the highest levels of excellence.

Staff Major General Al Jaberi and his delegation expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing to achieve their strategic objectives while serving the nation.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, and Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah.

