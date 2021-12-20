Fujairah Crown Prince appoints Executive Director of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, issued Resolution No.4 for 2021 on the appointment of Dr. Saeed Ali Al Yamahi, Executive Director of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, who replaces Faisal Jawad Al Hussaini.

The law is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should appropriately implement its provisions.