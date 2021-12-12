Fujairah Crown Prince attends ceremony marking 40th anniversary of Fujairah Chamber

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended a ceremony organised by the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), marking the 40th anniversary of its establishment.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad highlighted the chamber’s key role in developing the emirate‘s business sector and supporting economic growth, as well as the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed to improve the competitiveness of the emirate’s business sector and attract international investment.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Federation for Body Building and Physical Strength, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, and Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor Al Sharqi, Chairman of the FCCI.

Sheikh Mohammed honoured the chamber’s strategic partners, which include government authorities and private sector companies, whose contributions have played a major role in implementing the chamber's projects and initiatives. He also honoured the members of the chamber’s board of directors who have served for 14 consecutive terms.

Sultan Al Handasi, Director-General of the Chamber, highlighted the chamber’s progress over the four decades since its establishment, as well as its most important projects and local, regional and international achievements in the areas of food security, entrepreneurship, real estate and industrial investment.