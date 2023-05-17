Fujairah Crown Prince attends launch of Fujairah Government Excellence Programme

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, underscored the importance of promoting leadership and excellence, enhancing performance, and upgrading government services by employing every means necessary to support the Government Excellence System, which is up to date with global advancements in government operations, and supports the UAE’s comprehensive development plan for all sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad made his statements as he attended the launch of the Fujairah Government Excellence Programme at the Al Bahar Hotel and Resort in Fujairah, in the presence of Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Free Zone Authority; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Head of the E-Government in Fujairah; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah noted the tremendous support that H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, provides for the emirate’s strategic directions, which are geared towards ensuring global competitiveness and meeting all requirements for national excellence indicators. He also underlined the Ruler’s directives to develop government work systems and empower employees, in a bid to improve quality of life for community members and achieve the best results.

For his part, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, Secretary-General of the Fujairah Government Excellence Programme, said, “The launch of the Fujairah Government Excellence Program follows the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and is overseen by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to improve the work of institutions across the emirate. Teams at all government departments and entities will continue to work towards promoting a culture of excellence and competitiveness, enhancing job performance in various institutions, and shaping a prosperous future that meets the aspirations of the UAE leadership and its ambitious ,forward-looking vision.

”

In a speech delivered at the launch event, Omar Sultan Al Olama asserted, “The Fujairah Government Excellence Programme is an important step forward towards enhancing government integration at the Federal and local levels, in line with the UAE’s strategic directions. Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE is intensifying efforts to achieve the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and has established the world’s most advanced pioneering system, spanning all sectors.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Sulaiman Al Kaabi, Director of the Fujairah Government Excellence Programme, shed light on a series of planned specialised training projects and programmes, designed to prepare leaders and experts, qualify employees and national professionals, and provide them with the necessary skills in key areas that support the strategic transformation of the emirate of Fujairah.

During the launch ceremony, the Crown Prince of Fujairah also witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Fujairah Emiri Court in and the Prime Minister’s Office. The agreement was signed by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani and Omar Sultan Al Olama.

Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, the two partieswill coordinate efforts in the field of government performance, in a bid to enable Fujairah government institutions to track the implementation of the Government’s vision and align it with the sustainable development goals.

Moreover, the Crown Prince of Fujairah honoured 32 participants in the Government Excellence Programme Evaluator Professional Diploma, designed and implemented in collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, with the aim of training national cadres specialised in government excellence, and providing them with knowledge and skills they need to promote excellence in Fujairah government departments and institutions.

The launch ceremony was attended by a number of directors and officials from the emirate of Fujairah.