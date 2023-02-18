UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Crown Prince Attends Opening Of Fujairah International Monodrama Festival 2023

Published February 18, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) FUJAIRAH,18th February, 2020 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended the opening ceremony of the Fujairah International Monodrama Festival, which will last until 24th February 2023.

Mohammed Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Amiri Diwan in Fujairah and Head of the Festival’s Organizing Committee, and Tobias Biancone, Director General of ITI, addressed the opening ceremony.

The festival returns this year to bring together 500 guests of artists and playwrights from different countries of the world along with members of the International Theatre Institute (ITI) and representatives of the most important theatres and international performing arts institutions and decision-makers in the field of theatre.

The festival will feature the Theatre Summit and the ITI World Congress, which is held under the slogan “We gather for humanity and the performing arts,” are supported by the United Nations through UNESCO, which chose Fujairah as the first Arab city to host this event in conjunction with the festival.

It is expected that the Fujairah International Monodrama Festival will attract a large audience of different nationalities and influencers interested in theatre in the field of performing arts.

