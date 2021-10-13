Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fields

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of board of Directors of the Fujairah Environment Authority, has attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the authority and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

The Fujairah Crown Prince emphasised the importance of developing the environmental sector in Fujairah by adopting the latest international approved technology.

He indicated that the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, on the importance of supporting national environment projects would contribute to achieving sustainability of natural resources and disseminating the importance of environmental awareness among society members.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of cooperation among competent entities and enhancing their efforts to support the country's strategy by promoting work in various environmental domains and take advantage of the best international practices and projects which contribute to protecting and sustainability of the environment in the long term.

The MoU includes work on major topics, the most important of which is the exchange of information and data in the applications of space images for engineering designs for satellites, the study of current and future requirements related to remote sensing applications, satellite images and the field of design and geographical analysis, space communications, and global navigation systems. These will serve the urban development monitoring sector, vegetation cover, water resources, environmental applications, and monitoring of beaches and pollution, which contribute to achieving the emirate’s vision by applying the best standards of environmental sustainability in its projects.

Asilah Abdullah Al Mualla, Director-General of the Fujairah Environment Authority and Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre signed the MoU. Several officials attended the signing.