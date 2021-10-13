UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Crown Prince Attends Signing Of MoU To Develop Work In Environmental Fields

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:15 PM

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fields

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of board of Directors of the Fujairah Environment Authority, has attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the authority and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

The Fujairah Crown Prince emphasised the importance of developing the environmental sector in Fujairah by adopting the latest international approved technology.

He indicated that the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, on the importance of supporting national environment projects would contribute to achieving sustainability of natural resources and disseminating the importance of environmental awareness among society members.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of cooperation among competent entities and enhancing their efforts to support the country's strategy by promoting work in various environmental domains and take advantage of the best international practices and projects which contribute to protecting and sustainability of the environment in the long term.

The MoU includes work on major topics, the most important of which is the exchange of information and data in the applications of space images for engineering designs for satellites, the study of current and future requirements related to remote sensing applications, satellite images and the field of design and geographical analysis, space communications, and global navigation systems. These will serve the urban development monitoring sector, vegetation cover, water resources, environmental applications, and monitoring of beaches and pollution, which contribute to achieving the emirate’s vision by applying the best standards of environmental sustainability in its projects.

Asilah Abdullah Al Mualla, Director-General of the Fujairah Environment Authority and Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre signed the MoU. Several officials attended the signing.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Water Rashid Best Satellites

Recent Stories

Police apprehends 63 POs in 10 days

Police apprehends 63 POs in 10 days

3 minutes ago
 PFA claimed to dispose off over 2000 liters adulte ..

PFA claimed to dispose off over 2000 liters adulterated milk

7 minutes ago
 Nation must study, explore life of Holy Prophet ( ..

Nation must study, explore life of Holy Prophet (PBUH): Pir Noorul Haq Qadri

7 minutes ago
 Chinese, Chilean FMs talk over phone on ties, coop ..

Chinese, Chilean FMs talk over phone on ties, cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Kosovo's Special Police Unit Dispatched to Serb Ma ..

Kosovo's Special Police Unit Dispatched to Serb Majority Region Amid Protests - ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Expects OPEC+ Agreements to Remain in Force ..

Russia Expects OPEC+ Agreements to Remain in Force Through 2022 - Putin

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.