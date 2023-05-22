UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Crown Prince Attends World Cup Women's Epee Final, Honours Winners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, expressed his views on the emirate's significant role in promoting global initiatives to expand the popularity of martial arts, encourage female participation in sports and advance the status of women worldwide.

During his presence at the World Cup Women's Epee final, held at the Zayed Sports Complex under his patronage, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, and Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the President of the Emirati, Arab, and Asian Fencing Federations.

The Crown Prince emphasised that Fujairah has successfully established itself as a prominent city that hosts and organises prestigious continental and global championships. He further acknowledged the substantial support provided by H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, as instrumental in fostering the sports ecosystem in the emirate, propelling its growth and raising it to an international standard.

His Highness commended the tournament organisers for their diligent efforts in ensuring its success. He stressed the significance of maintaining beneficial partnerships with international combat sports federations and praised the positive outcomes that contribute to Fujairah's aspiration to attract clubs, teams, players, and talented individuals from across the globe.

He also presented the championship trophy to the winners of the tournament. The event witnessed the participation of 226 elite female fencers representing 48 countries. The UAE Fencing Federation and the Fujairah Martial Arts Club co-organised the competition.

Distinguished guests at the closing ceremony included Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Abdel Moneim El-Husseini, President of the Egyptian Fencing Federation and Vice-President of the International Fencing Federation.

