Fujairah Crown Prince Briefed About Plans, Projects Of Fujairah GIS Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, projects of Fujairah GIS Centre

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, was briefed about the plans, strategic objectives and future projects of the Fujairah GIS Centre by Dr. Ahmed Al Murshidi, Director of the Centre, and his team.

During the meeting, which took place in his office at the Emiri Court, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was briefed about the centre’s strategies and its current and future projects. The central team also explained its new executive regulations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad instructed the team to adopt an integrative work approach during the implementation of their projects, as well as to safely provide relevant data to benefit service authorities, and keep pace with international changes, in line with the best global standards and practices.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince.

